Funeral For Fr. Robert Fulton Boyd Hunter

Fr. Robert Fulton Boyd Hunter, 84, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his residence beloved husband 61 years of Dorothea. Father of Dr. Robert Hunter, Jr. (Pamela), Dr. Gregg Hunter, and Carolyn Hunter Byrd (Ali). Grandfather of Gregg, Sekou, Carla, N’Jiri and Joshua Hunter and Aliya, Ava and Alexa Byrd. Also survived by one sister, Gena Carter; many nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and close friends. A memorial service will be held 12 noon on Saturday, September 12, at Church of the Atonement, 5073 East Capital St. SE, Washington, DC 20019.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the following www.fisk.edu or Fisk University Office of Alumni Affairs, 1000 17th Avenue N. Nashville, TN 37208 and or www.atonementepiscopaldc.org where live streaming of the memorial service is accessible. Interment private. Services by Slocum Funeral Service, PA. (301)979-8818

The Memorial Service for Fr. Robert Hunter will be televised on Saturday, September 12, at 12noon. You may log into Zoom, Facebook, or YouTube. The YouTube video link is below.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 1