GMC SIERRA 2500 4WD Crew Cab

Hauling unnecessary baggage into the New Year is so 2020 but for 2021, let all upcoming hauling be done in a brand new 2021 Sierra 2500 4WD Crew Cab AT4. This is a big truck! The Sierra HD AT4 is ready to handle those rough and rugged challenges with a powerful engine and advanced off-road capabilities.

The real power starts with the engine. Drivers have a choice, from either a 6.6L V8 direct-injection gasoline engine or the available 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine paired with an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. The toughest outdoor terrain can be easily conquered with Rancho shocks, skid plates, an Eaton® automatic locking rear differential. Easily shift among multiple settings with the Traction Select System, including Off-Road mode to help improve traction and control on gravel or mud. The 2-speed AutoTrac transfer case with an active automatic 4WD setting provides seamless shifting between two and four-wheel drive based on surface conditions.

The AT4 features the world’s first six-function GMC multi-pro tailgate. GMC has transformed the mild-mannered pickup truck tailgate into an amazing multi-tool to make truck life a little bit easier. The six separate functions models can be combined to perform many different tasks. Other standout features include red vertical recovery hooks; high-intensity LED headlamps and LED taillamps; wheel arch lamps, and cargo bed lamps; traction system with off-road and tow/haul modes and spray-on bedliner with the AT4 logo. It all works together to provide the ability to pull and haul the heaviest loads (up to 21,130 lbs) while delivering a smooth, comfortable ride.

Sierra’s large cargo beds are engineered to work hard. They’re constructed with roll-formed high-strength steel for a strong, durable cargo floor. Available spray-on bedliners offer protection, and accessory tonneau covers enclose the bed. LED cargo area lamps and a 120-volt power outlet are available for the bed. For easy access to the bed, the CornerStep rear bumper features large footwells.

Inside the AT4, you’ll find an athletic and purposeful interior designed for your active lifestyle. It features unique darkened trim and decor, perforated front leather seating surfaces in Jet Black with Kalahari accents and smart storage compartments. In addition, the available multicolor 15” diagonal Head-Up Display projects key information onto the windshield to help you keep your eyes on the road. Information includes an Off-Road Inclinometer that shows the fore-and-aft tilt, front tire angle and left-and-right tilt. And for the added views helpful in maneuvering through rough terrain, there are up to 15 available camera views2 including Surround, Front and Rear Views. The Jet Black interior with Kalahari accents features a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, 10-way power front seats with heated and ventilated leather seating surfaces, heated rear outboard seats and smart storage compartments. Plus, there’s all-weather floor liners with removable carpet inserts.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP/From $58,600