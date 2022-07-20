Nashville, TN – Sunday Worship Service, August 14, 2022, 10:00 a.m., United Women in

Faith of Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate Women’s Day. The worship service will be in person and broadcasted Facebook Live: Gordon Memorial UMC.

The guest speaker for this year’s Women’s Day celebration will be the Reverend Dr. Rosemary Herron.

Reverend Herron is an ordained minister in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in

America. She serves as the Pastor of the Ransom Temple Cumberland Presbyterian Church,

Nashville, Tennessee.



The Gordon Memorial congregation has been deeply rooted in serving God and the Nashville community for 146 years! Under the anointed pastoral leadership of the Reverend Dr. Paula Smith., Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church is located in the heart of historic North Nashville; nestled between Tennessee State University, Meharry Medical College and Fisk University, at 2334 Herman Street, Nashville, TN 37208. Phone: 615-329-2779, website: www.gordonmemerialumc.org.

Email: office@gordonmemorialumc.comcastbiz.net. Visit us on Facebook: Gordon Memorial UMC.

All are welcomed at Gordon Memorial and invited to come celebrate and worship through the preached word and fruitful fellowship. For directions or transportation please call the church office at (615) 329-2779.