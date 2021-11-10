NASHVILLE – Gospel legend and former Black Entertainment Television (BET) host Dr. Bobby Jones will soon be heard on WeGo Public Transit buses. The legendary performer will welcome passengers aboard, remind them of safety precautions, and more.

“As we continue to advance inclusivity and diversity in our city, let’s remember the vital role public transit plays in serving the community,” stated Jones. “WeGo provides opportunities and services to so many populations for access and connectivity.”

WeGo has been diligent in following stringent safety protocols throughout the pandemic and recently kicked off expanded service hours, improved weekend service, and enhanced bus stops and shelters to better serve the community. Residents will soon be able to enjoy improved access and connection with two new transit centers as well as board faster with QuickTicket, a new fare payment system available via app or a reloadable card.

“We are honored to have the voice of the iconic Dr. Jones to keep our riders safe and comfortable,” stated Gail Carr Williams, Nashville MTA board chair. “We are grateful for his partnership and his continued gifts to Nashville.”

The hit show Bobby Jones Gospel ran for a solid 35 years until Jones decided to retire. He now has two radio shows on the Sheridan Gospel Network.

Here is an example of Dr. Jones voice promoting WeGo below: