Gov. Lee Announces Faith-based Foster Care, Adoption Push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ A new initiative in Tennessee aims to partner the faith-based community and the state to help find foster care and adoptive parents for children.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced the TN Fosters Hope push that teams up the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services with private organizations Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope.

The goals are to establish a network of churches to support foster care and adoption needs, recruit certifying families who can care for foster children with increased needs, and build pathways for children under full Department of Children’s Services custody to find permanent adoption.

The governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives is leading the collaboration.