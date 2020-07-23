Greater Bethel to Hold Women’s Day Service

Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church will hold its annual Women’s Day Service on Sunday, July 26 at the 10 a.m. service, virtually. Service is delivered virtually on facebook live or Zoom. The dial-in number is 312-626-6799 Access code: 8398101169#.

The theme is Resilient Women: Embracing Our Purpose, Power and Possibilities, from Psalm 46:1-5.

Dr. Paula Michelle Wyatt is the keynote speaker. Wyatt holds a doctorate degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University, one of few African American women to hold such a degree, nationwide.

In September 1997, Michelle completed her Practical Nurse Diploma and worked as a pediatric charge nurse for many years. She attended Tennessee State University earning an Associate of Applied Science and Bachelor of Science in

Nursing. She graduated summa cum laude from Union University with a Master of Science in Nursing and earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Vanderbilt University. Michelle has a passion for healthcare and is an advocate for the patients and hospitals she serves.

She accepted Christ at an early age. She joined Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in March 2007 and has been an active participant in ministry. She was appointed the Assistant Minister of Music working alongside of Maestro Samuel E. Robinson, as well as the Director of Health Ministry. Prior to her membership at Greater Bethel, she served at Kayne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church for more than 20 years and served in several capacities, including Choral Director.

Wyatt answered her call into the ministry January 2012, preaching her first sermon August 26, 2012 under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Michael D. Broadnax, Sr. She was licensed to preach at the Quarterly Conference on October 8, 2012. Her motto: “Be Thankful for who and what you are now and keep FIGHTING for what you want to become.”

Wyatt holds membership in several professional organizations, among these: Black Nurses Rock, American Nursing Association, Tennessee Nursing Association and American Case Management Association.

Michelle is married to Michael B. Wyatt, Sr. and they have two adult children; Michael Jr. and Alyssa Janae’. They are proud expectant grandparents of Mia Jo, who is scheduled to arrive in August.

The national organization, Consortium of Doctors will join the Women’s Day service as part of their annual conference schedule.

For more information, please call Greater Bethel at 615-256-1509.