Group Threaten Doctors, Others Wearing Masks Outside Williamson Co. School Board Meeting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — While a heated debate was happening inside a Williamson County School Board meeting, a group of anti-mask protesters collected outside.

The group was seen heckling – and at some points threatening – people as they left the meeting, some of whom were doctors and nurses asking the board to reinstate the mask mandate.

In one video, captured by Matt Masters with the Williamson Home Page, several members of the group were seen following a man to his car, shouting “we will find you” and “we know who you are” at him. During the public comment portion of the meeting, the man – Michael Miller, a data analyst in the health care industry – asked the board to reinstate a mandate.

“There is a place in hell for you guys. There is a bad place in hell and everybody’s taking notes, buddy,” one man yelled.

Another man is seen trying to calm the group, while also shouting “you can leave in peace, but we know who you are.”

