NASHVILLE, TN — Metro Parks and Recreation invites the public to a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the redesigned and expanded Gulch Greenway at the Asurion corporate hub on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 10-11 am.

This new greenway begins with a renovated trailhead situated under the Church Street Bridge and connects to a future Broadway Bridge trailhead and 11th Avenue.

This segment of the Gulch Greenway is a part of the new Asurion corporate headquarters development and the greenway exemplifies a successful public-private partnership. Highwoods Properties funded and constructed the realignment and extension of the 12-foot-wide greenway trail, along with lighting, canopy tree installation, a new vertical connection to the Church Street bridge overhead and dedication of a greenway easement.

Mayor John Cooper, Parks Director Monique Horton Odom, representatives of Highwoods Properties, Hastings Architecture and Asurion, and city officials are expected to deliver remarks at the ceremony.