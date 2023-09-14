ATLANTA, GA — The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) introduced H. (Henry) Beecher Hicks III as president and chief executive officer at the 45th Annual Conference and Expo in Philadelphia, September 12-16, 2023.

Hicks, a lifetime NBMBAA member, served 10 years as president/CEO of the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville where he led the establishment and vast success of building the museum into a globally renowned entity.

Henry Hicks is a skilled executive with more than 30 years of experience leading businesses in the industrial, life-sciences and hospitality sectors. Henry’s career reflects a demonstrated track record of facilitating business development, improved financial performance, advising on M&A and corporate finance transactions, and refinements in corporate strategy. Hicks brings, as well, an extraordinary cache of visionary leadership, business acumen, commitment, and connection to the Black community. He has a remarkable track record for success in both corporate and non-profit sectors.

When asked about his new role, Hicks said “I am incredibly honored to lead the association given its rich history of serving Black business professionals and delivering value for its partners for more than 50 years. I believe the challenges facing Black business professionals today present a unique calling for the association to play a vital role in their future success.”

The NBMBAA believes the future of the association and its members is to push forward in educational excellence and the empowerment of its thousands of members and associates. Hicks received a master of business administration degree from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School and a bachelor of arts in marketing from Morehouse College.

“We are thrilled to place Henry Hicks in this critical role and very confident in his leadership ability towards ensuring the sustainment and ongoing success of the association. I’d like to especially thank both Shawn M. Graham, CPA (Interim CEO) and Paula Fontana (Interim President) who respectively stepped up to lead on an interim basis,” said NBMBAA Board Chairman Michael Hamilton. Both Graham (Chief Financial Officer) and Fontana (Vice President, Programming) will resume their primary responsibilities. Hicks will assume his new role effective October 9, 2023.