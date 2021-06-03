Hands On Nashville Announces Finalists for Mary Catherine Strobel Volunteer Awards

Community members are invited to vote for their favorite stories of service

NASHVILLE, TN — Hands On Nashville is pleased to announce the finalists for the 35th Annual Mary Catherine Strobel Volunteer Awards, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company. The 2021 Strobel Awards honor volunteers from 2020 – which saw a devastating tornado, tragic bombing and struggles from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Winners will be announced July 1 on HON’s website, social channels and Lightning 100.

“We knew all throughout 2020 that there were extraordinary acts of service happening, so this year’s nominations did not disappoint,” said Hands On Nashville President and CEO Lori Shinton. “It was a tough year for so many; but volunteers went above and beyond, and we’re so excited to honor them during this year’s Strobel Awards.”

The Strobel Volunteer Awards honor volunteers of all ages and backgrounds for significant community service achievements. This year’s celebration is being held online, and community members are invited to visit hon.org/strobel2021 to show support and vote for their favorite stories of service between June 1 and 15. Those who vote will be entered to win a $250 Target gift card.

HON introduced two new categories this year – Social Justice Impact Volunteer and Disaster Volunteer – to acknowledge the extraordinary volunteer work that took place in 2020. A screener panel read more than 135 nominations and narrowed them down to three finalists in each category.

Finalists receive a $250 gift card from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) to give to the charity of their choice. Award recipients will receive a $1,000 CFMT gift card to give to the charity of their choice.