

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Hands On Nashville (HON) held a communitywide day of service at Mill Ridge Park, in partnership with the Tennessee Titans. Together, members of the Titans staff, fans and community gathered together to tackle 14 beautification projects at Mill Ridge Park, to advance the park’s development, protect the environment and prepare the grounds for spring. Photo 5: A group of volunteers, Titans staff, and Hands On Nashville AmeriCorps members pose with Titan alumnus Reynaldo Hill (fourth from left) following a 200-person community day of service volunteer project at Mill Ridge Park on Saturday, Feb. 18. [Photo by Savanna Maue/Hands On Nashville]

“The community spirit in Nashville is always strong, but on Saturday, the impact these volunteers made was game-changing,” said Darrell Hawks, Executive Director at Friends of Mill Ridge Park. “Spirits were high, and the enthusiasm was powerful. It was a glimpse into this new park’s future, with all its potential and possibilities. The green space that Mill Ridge Park provides and the services offered by Friends of Mill Ridge Park improve the health and quality of life in Southeast Nashville. We can’t thank HON and the Titans enough for partnering with us and making the day such a success.”

From 9:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 18, volunteers split into small groups between four and 20 people to tackle projects around the park’s 600 acres. Activities included setting up trail markers for future paths, repainting the Friends of Mill Ridge office building, restoring fences, creating seed bombs, expanding the orchard, and much more.

The event was open to volunteers of all ages (with parental supervision) and all community members. Titans cheerleaders, along with T-Rac – the Titan’s mascot – greeted guests as they signed in. Members of the Titans administrative staff as well as players and alumni also participated in the cleanup. Titans alumni in attendance included Ryan Fowler, Blaine Bishop, Andy Levitre and Reynaldo Hill.

“We’re grateful to the Titans for their partnership with Hands On Nashville, as well as their commitment to volunteerism in Middle Tennessee,” said Lori Shinton, CEO of Hands On Nashville. “These days of service are so important to HON and its mission, and provide a great way for the community to learn about service, and get a first-hand look at our partners and their impact. The Antioch community has a wonderful resource in Friends of Mill Ridge, and we’re dedicated to continue supporting them and our nearly 200 nonprofit partners in their mission.”