Hazel Dukes, civil rights icon, dies at 92

Hazel Dukes, a prominent civil rights advocate and longtime leader of the NAACP’s New York State Conference, has passed away at the age of 92.

Her son, Ronald Dukes, confirmed her passing, sharing that she was surrounded by loved ones in her final moments.

“Mom dedicated her life to the civil rights movement, tirelessly fighting for justice in New York City and across the country,” he said.

A Lifelong Advocate for Justice

Known affectionately as “Ma Dukes” in political circles, Dukes was a trusted advisor to numerous New York leaders, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.

In a historic moment, she became the first civilian in U.S. history to administer the oath of office to a governor when she swore in Hochul in 2023. Hochul, who considered Dukes a maternal figure, was by her side in her final days.

“She called me her daughter, and that means everything to me,” Hochul said, reflecting on the lasting impact of Dukes’ work. “Her efforts to create a fairer, more just society will continue to inspire future generations.”

Honoring Her Legacy

In tribute to Dukes, Mayor Adams ordered flags on city buildings to be lowered to half-staff.

“For more than four decades, Ma Dukes was a guiding force in my life—someone whose wisdom and strength helped shape my journey,” Adams said. “She had a rare gift for uniting people, making every individual feel heard and valued. Her presence in our city was unmatched.”

Dukes’ passing was met with an outpouring of grief and appreciation from public officials and activists.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo described her as “a trailblazer and champion for social and racial justice” and added, “America has lost one of its greats.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who spoke with her shortly before her passing, called her “a force of nature for justice” and a “true friend.”

“We will never see another Hazel Dukes,” Sharpton said. “I am just grateful we had this one.”

A Life of Service

Dukes had been battling an illness in recent weeks, her son told the Amsterdam News.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1932, she moved to New York in 1955 and quickly became involved in community organizing through the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County.

During the 1960s, former President Lyndon Johnson appointed her to the Head Start early childhood education program. In 1966, she became the first Black person to hold a position in the Nassau County Attorney’s Office.

Dukes later moved to Harlem, where she became a key figure in the NAACP and played a vital role in New York and national politics. Despite her deep involvement, she never sought elected office herself, preferring to work behind the scenes.

Her decades of advocacy were recognized in 2020 when Mayor Bill de Blasio awarded her the key to the city, honoring her lifelong commitment to civil rights and social justice.