Hinton Chattanooga Mayoral Campaign Builds Diverse Leadership Committee

January 7, 2021 Article Submitted Chattanooga Comments Off on Hinton Chattanooga Mayoral Campaign Builds Diverse Leadership Committee
Chattanooga Mayoral candidate Atty. Wade Hinton

CHATTANOOGA, TN — Chattanooga Mayoral candidate Wade Hinton today announced the membership of a fifty-person leadership committee to guide his 2021 campaign. In building a committee that is fully representative of the city’s diversity, Hinton is delivering on his campaign’s promise to make Chattanooga a model for equity, diversity, and inclusion.

The committee includes local leaders such as:

●  Bishop Kevin Adams 

●  Bill Aiken 

●  Andrew Kean 

●  Alison Lebovitz 

●  Kristina Montague 

●  Rosemary Porter 

●  Dr. Ernest Reid, Jr. 

●  Stephanie Sinkfield 

●  BettyeLynn Smith 

●  Aaron Webb 

●  Pastor Carlos Williams 

●  Judge Walter Williams