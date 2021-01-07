Hinton Chattanooga Mayoral Campaign Builds Diverse Leadership Committee

CHATTANOOGA, TN — Chattanooga Mayoral candidate Wade Hinton today announced the membership of a fifty-person leadership committee to guide his 2021 campaign. In building a committee that is fully representative of the city’s diversity, Hinton is delivering on his campaign’s promise to make Chattanooga a model for equity, diversity, and inclusion.

The committee includes local leaders such as:

● Bishop Kevin Adams

● Bill Aiken

● Andrew Kean

● Alison Lebovitz

● Kristina Montague

● Rosemary Porter

● Dr. Ernest Reid, Jr.

● Stephanie Sinkfield

● BettyeLynn Smith

● Aaron Webb

● Pastor Carlos Williams

● Judge Walter Williams