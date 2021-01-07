Hinton Chattanooga Mayoral Campaign Builds Diverse Leadership Committee

CHATTANOOGA, TN — Chattanooga Mayoral candidate Wade Hinton today announced the membership of a fifty-person leadership committee to guide his 2021 campaign. In building a committee that is fully representative of the city’s diversity, Hinton is delivering on his campaign’s promise to make Chattanooga a model for equity, diversity, and inclusion.
The committee includes local leaders such as:
● Bishop Kevin Adams
● Bill Aiken
● Andrew Kean
● Alison Lebovitz
● Kristina Montague
● Rosemary Porter
● Dr. Ernest Reid, Jr.
● Stephanie Sinkfield
● BettyeLynn Smith
● Aaron Webb
● Pastor Carlos Williams
● Judge Walter Williams