WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hispanic Access Foundation is partnering with the Health Resources and Services Administration , an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to launch a Health program with the goal of establishing nine vaccination sites across the nation to encourage local Latino communities to either get vaccinated or get the right resources about getting vaccinated.

The program is a 12-month initiative with the goal of helping at least 40,000 people across the nation get vaccinated.

“The past couple of years have shown just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted Latino communities,” said Maite Arce, president and CEO of Hispanic Access Foundation. “I’m excited to launch this program and help improve the livelihood of Latinos across the nation. At times, it’s not that Latinos don’t want to get vaccinated, but they often face many barriers – language, technology, transportation and mistrust of the vaccine.”

For the project, Hispanic Access is establishing nine vaccination sites by partnering with local church leaders to reach communities who need it the most.

The vaccination clinics will be held at:

New London, CT

Church of the City, New London

250 State St. New London, CT 06320

Schedule: Every other Wednesdays, 10am-7pm

Chicago, IL

Librería Cristiana Vida Nueva

2909 N. Central Ave. Chicago, IL 60634

Schedule: Thursdays, 8am-4pm

Houston, TX

Iglesia de Dios Esperanza de Vida

10720 Braes Bend Dr. Houston, TX 77071

Schedule: Every Wednesdays & Saturdays, 11am-6pm

Tucson, AZ

Iglesia de Dios Comunidad de Amor

2518 S. Plumer Ave. Tucson,Az. 85713

Schedule: Thursdays & Saturdays, 10am-6pm

Nogales, AZ

El Mesías Iglesia Metodista Unida

1050 W Mariposa Ranch Rd, Nogales, AZ 85621

Contact: (520) 285-6928

Schedule: Wednesdays & Fridays, 10am-6pm

Denville, NJ

Iglesia Bautista Familia de Dios

263 Diamond Spring Rd. Denville, NJ 07834

Schedule: Every other Thursday, 10am-7pm

McAllen, TX

Iglesia Poder de Dios

1308 S.Veterans Blvd. Pharr, TX 78577

Schedule: Saturdays, 10am-6pm

Las Vegas, NV

Centro de Adoracion Familiar CAF

2010 Haren Dr. Henderson, NV 89011

Schedule: TBD

El Paso, TX

Living Covenant Church

9401 Carnegie Ave, El Paso, TX 79925

Schedule: TBD

“It’s critical we expand vaccination coverages in communities that have been historically underrepresented,” said David Armijo, Chief of Programs at Hispanic Access Foundation. “Our goal with this project is to provide the resources and access to those who choose to get vaccinated.”