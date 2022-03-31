WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hispanic Access Foundation is partnering with the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to launch a Health program with the goal of establishing nine vaccination sites across the nation to encourage local Latino communities to either get vaccinated or get the right resources about getting vaccinated.
The program is a 12-month initiative with the goal of helping at least 40,000 people across the nation get vaccinated.
“The past couple of years have shown just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted Latino communities,” said Maite Arce, president and CEO of Hispanic Access Foundation. “I’m excited to launch this program and help improve the livelihood of Latinos across the nation. At times, it’s not that Latinos don’t want to get vaccinated, but they often face many barriers – language, technology, transportation and mistrust of the vaccine.”
For the project, Hispanic Access is establishing nine vaccination sites by partnering with local church leaders to reach communities who need it the most.
The vaccination clinics will be held at:
New London, CT
Church of the City, New London
250 State St. New London, CT 06320
Contact: (860) 822-3250
Schedule: Every other Wednesdays, 10am-7pm
Chicago, IL
Librería Cristiana Vida Nueva
2909 N. Central Ave. Chicago, IL 60634
Contact: (708) 219-1639
Schedule: Thursdays, 8am-4pm
Houston, TX
Iglesia de Dios Esperanza de Vida
10720 Braes Bend Dr. Houston, TX 77071
Contact: (832) 927-8787
Schedule: Every Wednesdays & Saturdays, 11am-6pm
Tucson, AZ
Iglesia de Dios Comunidad de Amor
2518 S. Plumer Ave. Tucson,Az. 85713
Contact: (520) 496-7214
Schedule: Thursdays & Saturdays, 10am-6pm
Nogales, AZ
El Mesías Iglesia Metodista Unida
1050 W Mariposa Ranch Rd, Nogales, AZ 85621
Contact: (520) 285-6928
Schedule: Wednesdays & Fridays, 10am-6pm
Denville, NJ
Iglesia Bautista Familia de Dios
263 Diamond Spring Rd. Denville, NJ 07834
Contact: (973) 397-0818
Schedule: Every other Thursday, 10am-7pm
McAllen, TX
Iglesia Poder de Dios
1308 S.Veterans Blvd. Pharr, TX 78577
Contact: (956) 900-1379
Schedule: Saturdays, 10am-6pm
Las Vegas, NV
Centro de Adoracion Familiar CAF
2010 Haren Dr. Henderson, NV 89011
Contact: (725) 268-4778
Schedule: TBD
El Paso, TX
Living Covenant Church
9401 Carnegie Ave, El Paso, TX 79925
Contact: (915) 319-1389
Schedule: TBD
“It’s critical we expand vaccination coverages in communities that have been historically underrepresented,” said David Armijo, Chief of Programs at Hispanic Access Foundation. “Our goal with this project is to provide the resources and access to those who choose to get vaccinated.”
To learn more about the “Unity in Community” Vaccination project, please visit https://hispanicaccess.org/what-we-do/health and to schedule a vaccination appointment, please visit unidosencomunidad.org.