Historic marker dedicated to Robert Churchwell Sr.

NASHVILLE, TN — On March 23, a giant figure in American history was honored. Robert Churchwell Sr., who became the first Black journalist to write full time for a daily Southern newspaper in 1950, will be forever enshrined with a historic marker in front of the Metro Nashville Public Schools institution named after him — Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School.

The ceremony was especially moving, as four of the five children of Mr. Churchwell Sr. and his beloved wife Elizabeth were present, speaking of the love and pride they have for their father and his legacy.

Legacy was a theme his sons emphasized several times during the ceremony, serving as a reminder that everyone has a God-given purpose designed to create and leave a positive legacy. The message underscored the importance of making the decision to follow through.

Linda Wynn spoke about the vast nonviolent and civil rights history of the city through her leadership with the historical commission. Principal Bonner was also recognized for supporting the vision and helping bring it to life.

Dr. Battle and Board Chair Freda Player were acknowledged for their support, as well as their words honoring excellence. The ceremony concluded with a tribute to a brave man who left a remarkable and unforgettable legacy, and a reminder to never forget the groundwork and foundation established by those who came before.