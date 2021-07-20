Honorees For 9th Annual Powerhouse Award Announced

You Have the Power…Know How to Use It, Inc. (YHTP) has announced the names of eight young adults being honored at its 9th Annual Powerhouse Award, a virtual event held on Thursday, July 22nd, at 6:30 PM CDT.

This year, Powerhouse honorees are Gen Z and Millennial change agents, creating positive outlets for advocacy and support for victims of crime.

2021 award recipients include:

Angelie Quimbo, 2021-2022 Metro Nashville Public Schools School Board Student Representative.

Braxton Coleman, the founder of the MTSU Black Caucus, organized clothing drives and distributing free PPE materials.

Ian Hooper, volunteer with the Urban Bicycle Food Ministry, biking hundreds of miles and touching countless lives.

Kayla Willis, founder of More Than Numbers, a nonprofit college scholarship program managed by and for college students and Going Against the Grain.

Sherlyn Serrano and Regina Ciprian, participants in Girls Write Nashville’s, a creative community-building program and Teen Takeover editions of The Contributor, contributing articles about women’s rights, domestic violence, sexual harassment, and assault among high school students.

Sydnee Floyd, founder of Jumbled Dreams Changing Lives, assembling a corps of young volunteers to gather food, clothing, and supplies for those impacted by the March 2020 tornadoes.

Trinity Jenkins, founder and lead of Germantown High School’s She Leads! program, president of her Student Government Association Club, and her school’s yearbook staff member.

“This year’s program honors the movement of a generation,” says Cathy Gurley, CEO of YHTP. “We’re honoring young people for taking action on needed societal change effectively and peacefully. They spoke out against injustice, racism, and sexual assault. Without prompting, they acted on weather and pandemic-imposed community needs and organized donation drives, founded programs to help fellow students achieve educational goals, and more.”

The virtual program, broadcasting live from Temple Church in Nashville, is produced by Victor Wynn, President of the YHTP Board and Temple Church’s Executive Pastor and Minister of Worship.

John M. Seigenthaler, a YHTP Board member, award-winning journalist, and partner at DVL Seigenthaler, will host this year’s event.