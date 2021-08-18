Human Remains Found In Wheel Well Of Military Plane That Departed From Kabul For US

WASHINGTON — The wheel well of a C-17 Globemaster flight that flew from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar found human remains along with it after the landing.

“Human remains were found in the wheel well of a C-17 Globemaster that took of from Kabul on Tuesday (Aug. 17) and landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar,” U.S. Air Force said in a statement.

This comes after a shocking video appeared on the internet on Aug. 16 showing that at least three Afghans fell from the C-17 Globemaster soon after the plane took off from Kabul airport as they had clung to the underbelly of the aircraft in an attempt to flee the country.

“A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III landed at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug.15 to deliver a load of equipment to support evacuation. Before the crew could offload, hundreds of Afghans surrounded the aircraft. Due to the deteriorating situation, the crew departed the airfield as quickly as possible,” said the U.S. Air Force.

“In addition to the videos seen online, human remains were discovered in the wheel well of C-17 after it landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.”

U.S. officials are doing due diligence to understand better how events unfolded.

A video in which desperate Afghans who had clung to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling from the plane had gone viral on Aug. 16.

It appeared that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or the landing gear of the transport plane when they got flung out due to the huge G-force exerted during take-off.

At least ten people were killed, and several were injured at Kabul airport in the last two days as thousands tried to catch flights in an attempt to flee the country soon after the Taliban captured Kabul.

“As of (Aug. 16) morning, the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is open, and 3,500 troops are on the ground,” tweeted The White House.

“Military flights are departing from Hamid Karzai International Airport with American citizens and U.S. embassy personnel. On Aug.16, we evacuated 700 people, including 150 American citizens.”

On Aug. 17, U.S. Air Force has evacuated approximately 600 passengers with the help of their aircraft.

“Nine C-17 Globemaster IIIs arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan recently delivering equipment and approximately 1000 troops. Seven flights departed, transporting approximately 600 passengers, 165 of which were American citizens,” tweeted the U.S. Air Force.

“Correction: Seven flights departed, transporting approximately 700-800 passengers.”

As the terror group seized Kabul on Aug.15, thousands of people rushed to the airport to flee the country. Officials believe that people were misinformed about the availability of flights at the airport.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Saptak Datta and Ritaban Misra