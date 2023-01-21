The iconic Dolly Parton is back together again with Duncan Hines—bringing new swag, new mixes, and good ol’ southern favorites to all you bakers and fans! This latest baking collection includes:

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix

A Dolly-inspired tea towel

A Dolly-inspired spatula

3 Keepsake recipe cards

A Special Note from Dolly

