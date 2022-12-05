Global restaurateur HMSHost is hosting an in-person job fair to fill 50 full-time and part-time positions for a new Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden restaurant coming to Nashville International Airport® (BNA®), and 25 full-time and part-time crew members for a newly opened Shake Shack.

HMSHost is seeking applicants for Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden for the following positions: general manager, shift managers, servers, hosts, bartenders, to-go cashiers, dishwashers/utilities, skilled cooks, and crew members. At Shake Shack, HMSHost is hiring crew members.

Pay varies by position and experience. HMSHost offers an array of benefits, including a 401K plan, medical, dental, and vision insurance, vacation pay, sick pay, holiday pay, discounted meals, discounted parking, and much more!

When:

Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST

Where:

The Element Hotel

2825 Elm Hill Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

All candidates must bring two forms of ID (e.g., driver’s license, social security card, passport)

The dress code is business casual/business professional

To RSVP & Day-of Contact: David Wagner, David.Wagner@HMSHost.com