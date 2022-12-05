Global restaurateur HMSHost is hosting an in-person job fair to fill 50 full-time and part-time positions for a new Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden restaurant coming to Nashville International Airport® (BNA®), and 25 full-time and part-time crew members for a newly opened Shake Shack.
HMSHost is seeking applicants for Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden for the following positions: general manager, shift managers, servers, hosts, bartenders, to-go cashiers, dishwashers/utilities, skilled cooks, and crew members. At Shake Shack, HMSHost is hiring crew members.
Pay varies by position and experience. HMSHost offers an array of benefits, including a 401K plan, medical, dental, and vision insurance, vacation pay, sick pay, holiday pay, discounted meals, discounted parking, and much more!
When:
Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST
Where:
The Element Hotel
2825 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
- All candidates must bring two forms of ID (e.g., driver’s license, social security card, passport)
- The dress code is business casual/business professional
To RSVP & Day-of Contact: David Wagner, David.Wagner@HMSHost.com