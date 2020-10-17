In Response to Klan Intimidation, Civic Group, Host “Y’all Means All’ Event Oct. 17th to Encourage Unity

Shelbyville Loves, a local community group that formed to oppose hate in the wake of violence in Charlottesville and the “White Lives Matter” protest in Shelbyville in 2017, is taking action against racist intimidation again. On Saturday, Shelbyville Loves will bring neighbors together for ‘Y’all Means All,’ a community event with speakers and family friendly activities. The event will take place at the Shelbyville City Square from 12 pm to 3 PM on Saturday, October 17. The event planners encourage all participants to practice CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines including mask wearing and maintain 6 ft distancing when possible. In addition to hosting the event, Shelbyville Loves is also calling on members of the Shelbyville City Council and Bedford county elected officials to publicly condemn the KKK and all KKK activities in town.

Last week, apparent members of the Ku Klux Klan vandalized yard signs supporting Democratic candidates and left cards that read “You Have Been Paid A Social Visit By the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. Don’t Make the Next Visit a Business Call,” with an image of a masked Klansmen on horseback carrying a burning cross.

Organizers for ‘Y’all Means All’ say the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. However, just days hours after Shelbyville Loves announced their event and obtained legal permission from the county to host it, a group called ‘Bedford Pro-Trump’ announced they would hold an event at the same time and same location which organizers can only assume is a counter protest or ‘troll’ event. “Bedford Pro-Trump’ has titled their event: ‘Shelbyville Loves… Trump.’ Organizers for the counter-event have not contacted Shelbyville Loves or Y’all Means All event planners. Shelbyville Loves hopes the Trump supporters will join them in denouncing hate and violence. The event is not partisan.