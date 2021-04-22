Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on the Franklin Square

FRANKLIN, TN — The Franklin Justice & Equity Coalition (FJEC) is proud to partner with the Fuller Story and the City of Franklin to make history as we unveil and dedicate a bronze statue of a United States Colored Troops soldier in front of the Historic Courthouse for the final phase of the Fuller Story initiative on Saturday, June 19th. History will also be made as the city comes together to celebrate Juneteenth with a gala and community awards ceremony at the Eastern Flank the night before the inaugural festival on the Franklin Public Square.

The Franklin Justice & Equity Coalition (FJEC) was created in 2020 after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. The FJEC formed in order to see justice and equity flourish for all people in Franklin and Williamson County by leading, teaching, supporting, and holding public officials accountable in doing their jobs with fairness and consistency.

FJEC Co-founder Pastor Walter Simmons is ready to celebrate this historic moment. “Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and we’re honored to bring this celebration to life in Franklin, TN. This is a community effort and we invite the entire community to join us as we make history together.”

Together with the City of Franklin, Williamson County, County Historian, State Historian, local churches, African American Heritage Society, Williamson Inc, Civil War Commission, The Fuller Story, the Battle of Franklin Trust, other vital individuals and organizations, we will celebrate the installation, unveiling, and dedication of the newly placed United States Colored Troops bronze soldier statue in the area designated and approved by BOMA & COF Art Commission.

Pastor Chris Williamson, a founding member of the Fuller Story, is elated that years of hard work are coming to fruition. “This statue, which will stand in front of the Historic Courthouse, serves as a representation of the almost 200,000 formerly enslaved men who fought as United States soldiers. In addition, it specifically depicts the greater than 300 men that broke bondage in Williamson county to enlist, serve, and fight through the regiment of the USCT.”

Following the dedication will be a time of celebration in the festive spirit of Juneteenth. There will be

music, entertainment, food, vendors, prizes, and awards given.

Juneteenth Event Schedule:

JUNE 18: FJEC Juneteenth Gala and Awards Ceremony: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, June 18th at the Eastern Flank

JUNE 19: USCT Statue Dedication: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 19th at the Franklin Public Square

Community Juneteenth Festival: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Franklin Public Square.

If you would like to invest in this monumental movement, sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available.

Please email [email protected] for more information. Learn more at fjecwilco.org