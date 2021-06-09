India Ropes In Tech Firms In Push To Be Malaria Free By 2030

BENGALURU, India — A bunch of employees from American multinational technology company Cognizant is mapping Anopheles and Aedes aegypti mosquito infestation in India. The mosquitoes are crucial vectors for spreading diseases like malaria, Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

Along with 19 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, India has been long-suffering from malaria, the deadliest of all mosquito-borne diseases, with around 85 percent of the world’s total disease burden.

The World Malaria Report 2020 stated that the disease caused 4,09,000 deaths globally in 2019. However, the World Health Organization also noted that global malaria mortality fell by 60 percent over the 2000 to 2019 period.

India contributed to the most significant drop in caseload in the South East Asian region, which came down from around 20 million in 2000 to about 6 million in 2019.

India’s ambitious target

“India now aims to be malaria – free by 2030,” Kaushik Sarkar, director (technical) and interim country director of Malaria No More India, told Zenger News.

“That means India needs to reach zero malaria cases by 2027. Because for certifying any country to be disease-free, there should be no cases for the previous three years. This means India has less than a decade to eliminate malaria.”

Malaria No More is a non-profit organization headquartered in Seattle, US, aiming to end deaths caused by malaria. It works across Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific regions.

India, in collaboration with Malaria No More, is planning to use geospatial mapping for targeted intervention.

The firm has recently tied up with New Jersey-headquartered Cognizant to procure various geospatial maps of the hotspots in India.

As part of the partnership called ‘Malaria Mapathon’, Cognizant’s employee volunteers are using OpenStreetMap to trace, edit and label critical infrastructure and geography of the region, including buildings, vegetation, and water bodies. These maps will be used to create various modeling through leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics.

OpenStreetMap is a global initiative under which volunteers contribute various geographical maps, including roads, railway stations, and restaurants of their regions, which are then collated in the platform.