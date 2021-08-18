Indian Evacuee Narrates Kabul Situation As Thousands Waiting At Kabul Airport To Leave The City 

NEW DELHI — Evacuated from Kabul on Aug. 17, an Indian national recalled the horror-stricken period as the Taliban took over the city. He said that thousands of people, including the elderly, women, and children, are stuck in Kabul.

“The Islamic fundamentalist group ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until the U.S.-led invasion in 2001,” states the Council on Foreign Relations report.

“Since then, it has waged an insurgency against the U.S.-backed government in Kabul,”

The evacuee, who does not wish to reveal his identity, thanked the Indian Government, said that many Indians are still stuck there. He also urged the Government to evacuate them.

Sharing his story, the man said he and his family were panicked after the Taliban entered Kabul. His daughter was running a high fever.

Taliban entered Kabul on Aug. 15 and took over the presidential palace. Thousands of people rushed to the airport to leave the country, leading to chaotic scenes there.