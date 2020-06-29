Iran Issues Warrant for Trumps Arrest in Drone Strike That Killed Quasem Soleimani

President Donald Trump now has more legal problems to worry about. An arrest warrant for Trump has been issued by Iran over the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in January 2020. Trump is one of 36 people Iran has issued arrest warrants for in relation to the death of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Fars, but the Tehran attorney general Ali Alqasi Mehr said Trump was at the top of the list. Mehr claimed Trump would be prosecuted as soon as he stands down presidency after his term ends. Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport along with five others, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The strike, condemned by Iran and its allies is classified as an “assassination.” The Trump administration viewed Soleimani as a ruthless killer, and the President told reporters that the general should have been taken out by previous presidents.