Is Dr. Battle being targeted?

NASHVILLE, TN — Recently, Dr. Adrienne Battle, Superintendent of Metro schools, has been in the media and under fire due to recent renovations to her office. These improvements are estimated at a total of one hundred sixty-five thousand dollars.

The renovation included demolishing the existing office space and constructing a new office suite with updated walls, lighting, ductwork, plumbing, carpeting, a conference room, and a storage area. Floor plans obtained through an open records request also show the addition of a private restroom accessible only through the Superintendent’s private office.

The budget was approved by the school board after reviewing the cost and need assessment. This decision making was within the power of the elected School Board members.

In late October, the Metro Council publicly scrutinized Dr. Adrienne Battle and her large budget of taxpayer money towards remodeling her office suite.

I am expressing concerns, as it appears that Dr. Battle is being targeted. The cost of renovations has skyrocketed over the last few years; therefore, the dollar amount for the repairs made to Dr. Battle’s office and bathroom suite can be considered reasonable and necessary.

Dr. Adrienne Battle has served as Superintendent of Metro schools for 7 years. Dr. Battle assumed the permanent Superintendent position on March 13, 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began disrupting schools across the nation. Though this modern-day epidemic was extremely challenging and without a roadmap, Dr. Battle navigated the Metro School District at a level of excellence and perseverance, leading MNPS through remote instruction, reopening classrooms, and navigating one of the most challenging periods in public education. Her leadership not only demonstrated care and dedication to her role, but it was also monumental in terms of record-breaking awards given out to her students.

At the end of the COVID outbreak, Dr. Battle received high reviews from the Metro Nashville Board of Education, and her students have demonstrated improved performance on state assessments. Under Dr. Adrienne Battle’s leadership, Metro Nashville Public Schools achieved historic academic gains across multiple state assessments, outpacing both prior years and the state average. For example, in 2025, MNPS posted its strongest TCAP results ever under current standards, with record highs in English Language Arts, Math, and Social Studies since 2016–17, and the highest Science scores since 2018–19.

Some community leaders believe that recent congressional redistricting has negatively affected Black communities. Reverend Lewis argues that continued public criticism of Dr. Battle gives the appearance of another prominent Black public official being unfairly singled out.

It is important that the focus remains on the major accomplishments in Metro Nashville Public Schools under the leadership of Dr. Battle. The approved cost by the school board for renovations of the Superintendent’s suite has become a distraction from the great accomplishments and impacts Dr. Battle continues to make in Metro Nashville Public Schools.