Prince’s Hot Chicken Founder André Prince Celebrates 80th Birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Prince’s Hot Chicken celebrated the 80th birthday of its founder, Ms. André Prince, on Saturday, according to a Facebook post honoring the Nashville restaurateur and hot chicken pioneer.

“Your innovation changed a city. Your courage built a legacy. Your strength continues to inspire generations,” the post stated. “Thank you for paving the way, preserving your vision, and showing the world what perseverance, passion, and purpose look like.”

Prince’s Hot Chicken now operates four locations: Assembly Food Hall, Nashville International Airport (BNA) at the beginning of the Gate C/D concourse, 5814 Nolensville Pike and a recently opened restaurant at Tanger Outlets in Antioch.

Prince is widely recognized for helping establish Nashville hot chicken as one of the city’s signature dishes, transforming a family tradition into an internationally recognized culinary staple.