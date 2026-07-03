Patterson Family Foundation Renews $75,000 Scholarship Commitment to Fisk Students

Fisk University is proud to announce the receipt of a renewed $75,000 scholarship gift from the Patterson Family Foundation for the 2026-2027 academic year. The award will provide ten scholarships of $7,500 each to Fisk students, continuing a transformative partnership that expands educational access and supports student success.

“The Patterson Family Foundation’s continued investment reflects a shared belief in the power of storytelling and education to change lives,” said Dr. Agenia W. Clark, President of Fisk University. “Because of their generosity, another cohort of Fisk scholars will have the freedom to pursue their studies without the weight of financial barriers holding them back.”

The Patterson Family Foundation Scholarship was established to support students who demonstrate an interest in writing, teaching, and the power of communication to shape communities and society. While these areas remain a primary focus, the scholarship also assists students with demonstrated financial need, ensuring that talented and deserving scholars can continue their education with fewer financial barriers.

This renewed investment follows the success of the inaugural scholarship cohort during the 2025-2026 academic year, when ten Fisk students from diverse academic disciplines benefited from the program. Recipients included aspiring writers, educators, scientists, software engineers, researchers, healthcare professionals, and future public servants whose personal stories reflected resilience, academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

Several recipients shared how the award helped alleviate financial burdens, allowing them to focus more fully on their academic studies, research opportunities, leadership development, and career preparation. Their stories demonstrated the profound impact scholarship support can have on a student’s ability to thrive and pursue ambitious goals.

The University is especially grateful for the Patterson Family Foundation’s continued confidence in Fisk students and its commitment to supporting educational opportunity. This renewed investment will help ensure that another cohort of deserving scholars has access to the resources they need to excel academically, develop their talents, and pursue their aspirations.

The Patterson Family Foundation, established by bestselling author James Patterson, has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships nationwide to support students pursuing careers in writing, teaching, and other fields where education and communication create lasting impact. Through this renewed gift, the Foundation continues its investment in the next generation of leaders and changemakers at Fisk University.