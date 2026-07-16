The Tribune continues

On behalf of the entire team at The Tennessee Tribune, I am writing to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering loyalty and support during this profoundly difficult time following the passing of our founder and my mother, Rosetta Miller-Perry.

Your kind words, sympathy, and continued partnership have been an immense source of comfort to me, my family, and our team.

Mrs. Perry poured her heart into building this company, and a cornerstone of that vision was always sharing positive stories about our community as well as developing and nourishing our relationships with our readers and advertisers.

As we navigate this transition and honor her remarkable legacy, our commitment to you remains our highest priority. We will remain the “Voice of the Voiceless.”

Under Mrs. Perry’s guidance, the Tribune became the most effective African-American weekly in Tennessee and I pledge to you today that under my direction her legacy will continue unabated.

For 35 years, the Tribune has championed the cause of civil rights, entrepreneurship, and leadership in the African-American community and, with your support I will continue to grow that legacy. I pledge to you all today that I will work hard to deliver the same quality product, level of service, and dedication to our community that this paper was founded upon. My mother did not build the Tribune to be a one-act play. We remain fully-operational and I personally promise to continue to serve the needs of our readers in Nashville, across Tennessee and the nation just as Mrs. Perry did.

Thank you once again for standing by us. It is the trust and support of readers and advertisers like you that gives me the strength to move forward with courage and purpose.

Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or if there is anything we can assist you with.

With our deepest appreciation,

Wanda Miller-Benson

Tribune publisher