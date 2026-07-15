Uncle Nearest Founder Fawn Weaver Ousted from the Whiskey Empire She Built

Founders removed from leadership as company works through financial challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The founders of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey are no longer leading the company as it works through financial and legal challenges, according to court documents.

The filings state that CEO Fawn Weaver and her husband, Keith Weaver, were removed from their leadership roles after a court-appointed receiver took control of the company’s operations. The receiver was assigned to oversee the business and protect the interests of creditors while working to stabilize the company.

According to the court documents, the receiver has been selling assets to help address the company’s financial difficulties. The filings also claim that legal disputes involving the Weavers delayed the sale of a Martha’s Vineyard property after the original buyer withdrew from the agreement.

The receiver further stated that the legal actions created confusion among employees, vendors and distributors, disrupted daily operations and required significant time and resources to address.

Court records indicate the Weavers’ employment with the company ended effective June 1. Since that time, the receiver has limited their access to company facilities and systems while returning their personal property.

Although the company remains insolvent, the receiver said the Uncle Nearest brand still has long-term potential. The court documents state that non-essential assets are being sold to generate cash, including a property under contract for nearly $2.6 million. The receiver said efforts are underway to complete that sale as quickly as possible.