Jean Baptiste Point du Sable…First Permanent Non-Native Settler of What Would Become Chicago, Illinois, and is Recognized as City’s Founder

“Chicago has always been a city of transformation – built by visionaries, strengthened by resilience, and driven by opportunity. Mayor Johnson’s administration is making bold investments to fuel growth, from a historic $1.25 billion bond for economic development to major revitalization efforts. By investing in both people and place, we are building a stronger, more inclusive Chicago where businesses thrive and communities flourish.” – Charles Smith, Vice Chair, World Business Chicago & CEO, CS Insurance Strategies, Inc.

“As Chicago’s hometown airline, United is honored to be a part of this city’s rich legacy. From the iconic skyline to the dazzling lakefront and vibrant 77 neighborhoods, we are proud to connect millions of travelers every year to this world-class city. Happy 188th Birthday, Chicago!” – Brett J. Hart, President, United Airlines

“Happy birthday, Chicago! You are the very soul of this nation. You are the beautiful, brash, benevolent beacon on the shore. The biggest small town in America, I always say. Chicago, I love you through thick, thin, and in between. I love our people, the city’s greatest asset of all. We are a very proud city, and rightfully so! We have attitude, and when we feel a certain way, we say so. Do not expect this town to bow or capitulate, especially when our people or our values are at stake. That’s not us. We are Chicago and we lead, not follow. We’re the center of it all. And the center will hold.” – Perri Irmer, President & CEO, DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

“Chicago is a city that been extremely rough on the Black community over its storied history. I’m sure founding businessman, Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, didn’t envision such horrible treatment like the Chicago Riot, employment prejudice, housing redlining and little to zero investments in urban areas. But throughout all of these horrific actions against one of the founding father’s residents looking for freedom and liberty, Chicago has birth Black pride, Black business titans, Black sports legends, and Black neighborhoods with stable and progressive families striving and building legacies for generations to follow. I call Chicago home… reluctantly, but its where I created such a great life.” – Carl West, CEO/Publisher MIDWEST GAP Enterprises

As Chicago enters its next chapter, its legacy of innovation, resilience and inclusivity remains at the forefront. With bold investments in economic development, infrastructure and cultural enrichment, the city is poised to continue its tradition of growth and leadership on the global stage. From its storied past to its limitless future, Chicago remains a city of opportunity, creativity and collective ambition. Today, we celebrate not just our history but the people who make Chicago the vibrant, world-class city it is today. – MG Media