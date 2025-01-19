National Civil Rights Museum Offers Free Admission on MLK Day

The National Civil Rights Museum invites the public to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday with free museum admission all day on Monday, January 20, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. This annual event, themed “A Day of Service and Celebration,” honors Dr. King’s legacy and launches the museum’s yearlong observance of pivotal civil rights milestones under the theme “Community Over Chaos.”

The celebration highlights significant anniversaries in civil rights history, including the 60th anniversary of the Selma March and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

King Day Highlights

Museum Tours: Visitors can explore the museum’s exhibits from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, including the Memphis-based exhibit, The Southern Heritage Classic: Celebrating 35 Years of an HBCU Memphis Tradition. This exhibit showcases founder Fred Jones’ vision of sustaining the annual sports spectacle, highlighting the role of HBCUs in America, their connections to the Civil Rights Movement, the rise of Black athleticism, and Memphis’ unique cultural heritage.

Virtual Presentation: At 10:00 AM Central, the museum will host an online presentation exploring Dr. King as a leader of peace and justice with a fresh perspective on his humanity. The presentation will focus on his 1968 book Where Do We Go from Here?: Chaos or Community in the context of today's social climate. The virtual program will include creative tributes, community testimonials, and a message of hope and unity. Registration is required to receive the livestream link. King Day 2025 Registration Virtual

Through this celebration, the National Civil Rights Museum emphasizes its commitment to community, calling for decency, respect, and solidarity amid challenges to peace, prosperity, and power. For more information, visit King Day | National Civil Rights Museum.