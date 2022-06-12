NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – The Jefferson Street Sound Museum (JSSM) continues its preservation, education and amplification of Black music in Nashville with its dynamic roster of soulful music performances and programs for all ages. As a highly-regarded legend for music education, the museum is also home to a music production studio and rehearsal hall booked for major recording projects and mini showcases.

Jefferson Street Sound is excited to celebrate unity and acceptance this month. We will celebrate Juneteenth on Friday, June 17 with a benefit concert, paying tribute to the great Marion James. And later in the month, we will host a block party to celebrate Pride, a time to remind us to accept and love everyone and celebrate each other’s uniqueness.

Summer Events:

June 17 – Marion James Benefit Concert

June 18 – Caregivers’s Day Out

June 24 – Jackie Shane Pride Celebration

July 3 – North Nashville Living Legends Live



To view the Jefferson Street Sound Museum’s full schedule, visit www.jeffersonstreetsound.com.