John Fogerty, lead for Creedence Clearwater Revival, performed at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN on July 25. Fogerty entertained for two hours on a perfect summer night, cranking out his numerous hits. He opened with proudly proclaiming his ownership of all songs from CCR, after fifty years. There was a celebratory uproar, applauding this iconic musician of winning the battle for his prized songs. That set the tone to an uplifting night of classic tunes. From “Old Man Down the Road” to “Fortunate Son,” he had the crowd engaged. His rich spirited songs captivated all in attendance, especially with “Have You Seen the Rain,” where he opened the floor for all to sing the chorus line. It was a heartfelt evening as he shared the stage with his two sons, Shane and Tyler during his show. They are in a band called Hearty Har, which was the opening act for his tour. He shared family stories and photos, showcasing his pride and joy for his kids and adoration for his wife, Julie. One of the anecdotes he shared between songs was about his guitar. He had been through a rough season, including a breakup, and decided to giveaway his 1969 Rickenbacker 325 to a 12 year old boy. He has reunited with the guitar, 40 years later, and credited Julie for tracking it down.

Upgraded tickets included premium seating and parking as well as access to the Club, a stunning venue facing a waterfall, where refreshments and a cash bar were provided.

The FirstBank Amphitheater was the perfect venue for the concert, described as a “boutique amphitheater.” It is tucked away within GrayStone Quarry in Thompson Station. Click here to view the lineup for the rest of the year.