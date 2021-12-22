NASHVILLE, TN — John Manson, current Presiding Night Court Magistrate, submitted his resignation and he announced his intention to run for Judge of the 7th Circuit Court, the Probate Court in Nashville, Davidson County.

Magistrate Manson is the son of prominent attorney Richard Manson, founding partner of Manson Johnson Conner, PLLC, the oldest African-American law firm in Nashville. Magistrate Manson began with his father, before receiving his first Judicial appointment as Special Master for 8th Circuit Court. He has served as a judicial officer for more than 12 years, serving in Domestic court, Civil court, Probate court, Environmental court, and Criminal court.

His career has seen him responsible for many complex legal matters, including Wills and Estates, Family Law, and Criminal law. His legal practice was 50% probate.

“I have served Nashville for a number of years as a judicial officer,” said Magistrate Manson. “I believe that my experience dealing with the citizens of Nashville during particularly unpleasant moments in life makes me uniquely qualified for this role. I believe Probate Court will greatly benefit from my ability to listen with compassion and respect as people deal with their grief while having to handle the business that comes with the end of one’s life.”

Manson has previously served as Special Probate Master for several years, first being assigned cases that were considered especially complex, and later becoming the first Probate Master to hear a docket specifically for opening new estates, in an attempt to relieve some of the pressure on Judge Randy Kennedy, the current Probate Judge.

Judge Kennedy has announced he is not seeking re-election, opening the seat to a new judge this coming fall. Early voting begins April 13, 2022, with the Primary Election occurring Tuesday, May 3, 2022.