Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Join IABC Nashville on Thursday, October 13 at 6 p.m. CT at GEODIS WeHo Club–home of the Nashville Soccer Club–for our 2022 Music City

Gold Pen Awards! Celebrate the unsung heroes who write, edit, create, and

bring to life the many programs, special events, and powerful stories that

punctuate life across Middle Tennessee!

With awards categories ranging from complex communications campaigns to

single news articles (and much more!), we’ll celebrate Middle Tennessee’s

leading communications professionals and their award-winning projects that

are shaping our world today.

Even if you decided not to submit an entry this year, the 2022 Music City Gold

Pen Awards ceremony is an engaging evening event you won’t want to miss.

Join us for a memorable evening of:

 Tasty cuisine and libations

 Meaningful networking with Middle Tennessee’s most talented

communications professionals

 Learn about the award-winning communications projects and

what made them successful.

We are also thrilled to have the talented and acclaimed Tony Husband, Lead

Commentator of the Nashville Soccer Club, as our official EMCEE for this

event! ��

Help us celebrate the best in business communications! You won’t want to

miss this event!