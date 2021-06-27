Judge Rachel Bell’s Campaign will Host Meet & Greet June 29th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)—Judge Rachel Bell’s Campaign will host a Meet & Greet TUES. JUNE 29, 2021 @ 5:00 P.M. at NKA Gallery located at 915 Buchanan Street, Nashville, TN 37208 next to Slim & Husky’s. Judge BELL is running for Re-Election!! She announced on Thursday, May 4, 2021 that she was Running for her 3rd Term of office. Her Campaign Kick-Off on Sat. June 5, 2021 was a tremendous success and the energy was great. Over 222 people attended and the campaign raised 1/2 of the campaign goal to raise $50,000.00 for her first campaign disclosure on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

On Tues. June 29 at 5pm, Judge Bell will address the audience and this will be a great time to network with those committed to Criminal Justice Reform & Community/Public Safety.

Come hear from Judge Bell directly as she will take questions from the audience to share the great work she has taken on with Community Justice right here in Zip Code 37208 listed in the 2018 Brookings Study as the #1 incarcerated area in the United States of America.

There will be free food and drinks available.

Since being elected judge in 2012, she started the State of Tennessee’s 1st Community Court named The General Sessions Music City Community Court. She has presided over 200,000 cases and created the CARE Diversionary Court for ages 18-30, the RESTORE Court to expunge records and adopted 2 parts of TDOT highways to clean up the community saving taxpayers over $200,000.

Recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she created the LEGACY Housing Resource Diversionary Court to assist landlords and tenant facing eviction due to non-payment of rent.

There are many more programs and other things that she has done for our community that we can list…she has definitely done her part.

NOW LET’S DO OURS!!

If you are not able to come, please still consider supporting her Re-Election Campaign so that she will have the funds needed to win her 3rd term of office.

To donate and learn more about Judge Bell and her campaign for re-election, please visit: