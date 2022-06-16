Friday, June 17

Goodlettsville, bring the entire family out and celebrate Black Culture, Black Entrepreneurship, and Black Family. A live DJ onsite, 360 booth, entertainment, bartender, selfie station, face painting and minority owned businesses selling their goods and services. Family friendly, free and open to the public.Info@createthecultureevents.com

A Crown Royalty Affair – Celebrating Our Kings & Queens” will be held from 7-10pm at Lighthouse on the Lake, located at 133 Sanders Ferry Road in Hendersonville. The event will feature a Spoken Word Showcase, live musical entertainment, cultural performance, dancing, delicious food, wine, gifts, and other special surprises. For more information visit Events | website (blovefirst.org)

Saturday, June 18

Outdoor Festival. This outdoor festival will feature an exciting mix of local ministries, as well as nationally renowned comedians and artists. Help us celebrate a successful Vision ConferenceTM and commemorate Juneteenth like never before.

If you want to be in the show, performers can sign up at vision@rhboyd.com.

Block Party. We’re back with another Juneteenth block party like you’ve never seen before! Get ready to turn up at this year’s Black on Buchanan Juneteenth Block Party from 12-9pm centered along the historic Buchanan Street in North Nashville. Programming will take place from 2-6pm.

Annual Music City Freedom Festival!

We are celebrating our culture, our community, our music, our food, and our community’s businesses. We call this event, the Music City Freedom Festival, a Juneteenth celebration. The Music City Freedom Fest will be held at the historic Hadley Park, at 1037 28th Ave. North. It will be full of family friendly fun for all. We will have local food trucks, local vendors to shop from, and even inflatables for the children. We will have local live bands performing, and a local live DJ mixing it up. So, bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show, food, and the shopping

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth615 is the official historical Juneteenth celebration for the city of Nashville. The Juneteenth615 platform is powered by the African American Cultural Alliance in collaboration with FELLAVISION and various other community allies. This event is open to the community at large. Families are encouraged to attend. The celebration is held from 6-10:30pm CST at Fort Negley Park. For more information visit Celebration — JUNETEENTH615

June Gospel Brunch. Each ticket includes one (1) cocktail. Tables limited to four (4) people (tickets will need to be purchased together if you want to be seated at the same table). All food will be purchased separately and will need to be pre-ordered. Pre-order information will be emailed to you 2 weeks prior to the event. 1 hour free parking is available in the garage below us.For more information visit Anzie Blue – Coffee • Cocktails • CBD

Rock and Roll Playhouse at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on 4/3 has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 19th. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date and refunds will be available until April 9th, Children under 1 are free. By visiting our establishment, you voluntarily assume all risks related to the exposure to or spreading of COVID-19. Valid photo ID required at door for entry. This event is general admission standing room only. If you are interested in reserving a bowling lane or a VIP Box in advance, please reach out to nashvilleevents@brooklynbowl.com.