JUNETEENTH615 Celebration @ Fort Negley Park

Juneteenth615 is Nashville’s celebration the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth615, in conjunction with the African American Cultural Alliance, will host Taste of Freedom, where Nashville’s coolest food trucks band together in the name Freedom. We will hold a Proclamation Ceremony at historic Fort Negley Park, that will include a family/community gathering with libations, performance art and history. It will be a time for reflection and rejoicing.