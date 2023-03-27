Knoxville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC) has promoted James “Jim” Hatfield III to the position of vice president of redevelopment.



“Jim’s extensive experience in redevelopment helps us fulfill a significant component of KCDC’s mission,” said Ben Bentley, executive director and CEO of KCDC. “Since joining our organization, he has proven to be a key asset. I congratulate him as his role expands and as we look to the future of impactful initiatives in Knoxville and Knox County planned by our redevelopment team.”

Hatfield previously served as redevelopment and real estate director for KCDC where he was the lead development project manager for First Creek at Austin, the city’s first mixed income housing community currently undergoing redevelopment. He also managed other initiatives and secured funding for housing development.

Prior to joining KCDC, Hatfield worked for Wyoming Housing Network in Casper, Wyoming, as real estate development director. Hatfield earned a bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from Cornell University in New York. He is a member of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) and a 2020 graduate of

Introduction Knoxville. Hatfield was named to the 2021 Knox.biz 40 Under 40 class.

He resides in Knoxville with his wife, Christine, and three children. He serves as a deacon at

Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church.



For more information, call 865-403-1100 or visit kcdc.org.