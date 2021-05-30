Kenya First In Africa To Make Electronic Chips Amid Questions Over Relevance Of Tech

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya, known for its Konza Technopolis — dubbed “Africa’s Silicon Savannah” — is about to be the continent’s first nanotechnology and semiconductors manufacturer, a field dominated by global giants such as the United States, China, and Canada.

Located at the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri County, 60 miles east of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, Semiconductor Technologies Limited will set the pace for local electronic chip manufacturing.

Other devices that the company will manufacture are mobile phones and television sets, which will be sold locally and internationally, according to its owners.

The facility has been constructed through a public-private partnership between the university, and 4Wave Inc, a nanotechnology firm based in Sterling, Virginia, the United States.

Twenty students of the Masters in Science and Engineering program at the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology have been allowed to work in the company built at the university’s Science and Technology Park.

Ben Kinyua, one of the beneficiary students, said the opportunity to work for Semiconductor Technologies Limited is a dream come true.

“We have a platform to show the world that Kenya and Africa at large are rising in technology,” he told Zenger News. “This opportunity will give us a platform to exploit and showcase our technological skills.”

Another student, Stephen Kiprop, 30, said he never imagined that one day his name would go in history books as one of the pioneers of the nanotechnology and semiconductors industry in Africa.

“We are ready to prove to the world that we can do it,” Kiprop told Zenger News.

Speaking during the company’s official launch on April 26, 2021, Kenya’s President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta said that the company—built during the Covid-19 pandemic—will rely on local expertise.