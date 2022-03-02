Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Pre-Kindergarten teacher Demetra Blackman has written her own children’s book James and Eugene Saves the Planet. Pre-sale is now and books will be released mid- March.

Demetra G. Blackman

Blackman is an educator in Nashville, TN. She received her B.S. in Communications and Theatre at Tennessee State University (TSU), her Masters Degree in Organizational Leadership, and is receiving her Ed.D in Education and Professional Leadership at Trevecca University. She is an avid thespian, traveler, and loves to read in her spare time. She resides in Nashville, TN, with her husband and two sons.

Two brothers, James and Eugene, join forces on adventure in learning how the simple things can make a big difference in saving the planet. Are you up for the challenge?

In the book, James decides to teach his little brother, Eugene, how his daily actions can help or harm the earth. Everything from turning on the lights in the morning to running water too long has a greater impact. James and Eugene Save the Planet is an entertaining fun, but important story that expresses the urgency of conservation, recycling, and saving the planet.

If you would like to purchase a copy, please visit the website dblackmanbooks.com