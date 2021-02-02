Leader of Largest Black Church in the Southeast, Bishop Joseph W. Walker, Announces New Book

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)—In the midst of one of the most difficult periods in American history, understanding the demands of leadership is more important than ever. A global pandemic, political unrest and tough economic times have put leaders to the test. Dr. Joseph W. Walker III, leader of the largest African American church in the Southeast, shares new insight into the challenges facing today’s leaders in his newest book, Leadership and Loneliness. Written during the isolation of the pandemic, Leadership and Loneliness examines the unusual paradox between burden and blessing that faces anyone in a leadership position.

“Covid-19 has changed the world forever. Leaders are having to make adjustments to keep their businesses, ministries, and families afloat,” Walker writes. “So many people have experienced significant loss and have leaned on leaders to console them through the complexities of their grief. The global pandemic, social unrest, and economic distress have caused a communal lament that has forced many people into survival mode.”

Leadership and Loneliness is a bold look into the struggles, exhaustion, and frustrations of leaders by revealing the one element of leadership no one likes to talk about.

“I can say, without a doubt, that leadership is a lonely business. The isolation that many of us feel has an immense effect on us. You would be amazed how many people are hurting privately but are encouraging those they lead. The people we lead often have a distorted vision of who we are, and sometimes we aren’t sure who we are either. Leaders are expected to be flawless and their lives to be put together much better than that of the average person.”

In Leadership and Loneliness, Dr. Walker guides seasoned and aspiring leaders along a path of discovery, unveiling the paradigm shift leaders need to make in order to navigate a new reality and maintain self-care.

“Some leaders feel isolated and alone as we struggle to make sense of what we’ve been called to do and how to shepherd the people we lead through life’s events. Many leaders develop coping mechanisms, but those methods are dysfunctional. We may turn to addictions and deviant behaviors because we’re unable to cope with the extremes, and our own lives begin to implode.”

In Leadership and Loneliness, readers discover ways to understand, manage, and find opportunities in the moments of loneliness associated with leadership. They also learn whether there is a way to escape the loneliness. If you are ready to lead in a new and more fulfilling way, Leadership and Loneliness is with you.

Leadership and Loneliness is Bishop Walker’s 13th publication. Walker is the Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee and the International Presiding Bishop of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship. He is committed to inspiring leaders to reach their full potential.

Leadership and Loneliness is now available at www.josephwalker3.org and Leadership and Loneliness on Amazon. Listen to Dr. Walker’s podcast, “Next Level Leaders. Available on Apple and Google Podcast Apps: Next Level Leaders podcast. ” Dr. Walker discusses his new book with Bishop T.D. Jakes on the next podcast episode to be released February 2.