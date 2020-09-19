League of United Latin American Citizens Tells Trump and Senate to Wait on New Supreme Court Justice

Washington, DC – The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) today issued the following statement in the wake of the passing of Justice Ginsburg Friday at the age of 87.

Domingo Garcia – LULAC National President

“LULAC joins the nation in mourning the death of a great champion for women, communities of color and those who sought to make societal change for all people in America. One of Justice Ginsburg’s greatest legacies was that she understood and greatly respected the spirit of the law as much as the letter of the law. She was well aware of her place in history as one of the voices for the excluded, the oppressed, and those trying to find real justice in our courts. LULAC calls on President Trump and the Senate to wait until after January 20, 2021 to nominate a new Supreme Court justice. Americans deserve the opportunity to grieve and reflect on what kind of nation we want before the next justice is appointed.”

Sindy Benavides – LULAC National Chief Executive Officer

Today, America lost a historic figure who defied all stereotypes. Her sense of integrity and courage is one that so many of us, women and young leaders, shall always look towards as a compass for justice in our democracy. Indeed, we are saddened and grieve the passing of a dear friend, a great leader and a devoted American jurist who steadfastly held to her principles, always aware of her role in shaping the future of our country. LULAC will work to uphold her legacy at this critical juncture in our history and continue to serve as a voice for social justice calling for unity in the face of this great loss. Rest in power RBG.”

