Legislation Would Allow Tennesseans Serving Life Sentences to Seek Parole Decades Earlier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Legislation that could dramatically reduce time served for Tennessean’s convicted of first degree murder passed the State Senate Thursday with strong bipartisan support.

The proposal would allow felons sentenced to life to seek parole after serving 25 years of their term, rather than the current 51 years.

The measure does not apply to those serving life without the possibility of parole.

The bill passed the Senate Thursday by a vote of 26 to 4. Among those voting no were GOP House Speaker Randy McNally and Murfreesboro Republican Senator Dawn White.

With the State Legislature expected to end its yearly session within days, the House version of the bill has yet to be heard in any committee.