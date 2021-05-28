Les Gemmes Nashville Chapter Honors Outstanding Individuals

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes honored outstanding individuals at its 14th Annual Literary Luncheon. The function was held Saturday, May 22 virtually, with attendees from many states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Rosetta Miller Perry Award

The surprise recipient, Angela Marie Hutchinson, the luncheon’s Mistress of Ceremony, received the Rosetta Miller Perry Award. Hutchinson is a Hollywood screen writer, author, producer and casting director.

This vivacious young lady has a heart of gold and a spirit to match. She is breaking barriers in Hollywood and demanding respect in a most daring way…doing good work.

She went to Hollywood from college with a dream, hoping to succeed but knowing she may not. One husband, three children and many awards later, she had shown that dreams do come true, even in Tinsel Town.

Before going to Hollywood, Angela attended The Tennessee Tribune’s Anthony J. Cebrun’s Journalism Center during her summer breaks from College and where she was a very studious student. Her instructor was the esteemed late Dr. Harriette Louise Bias Insignares, who always emphasized to the Anthony J. Cebrun Journalism Center students, that upon graduation, when possible, they should continue to write for and support African American newspapers.

Hutchinson is known for her work as a writer of A Christmas for Mary (2020), which aired on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. She appeared as herself in the role of The Poet on FOX’s new lip sync show, I Can See Your Voice (2020). She has cast and produced numerous films, including Hollywood Chaos and H.U.S.H. She is also author of the book, Create Your Yes, When You Keep Hearing No, which was originally published by Sourcebooks. The audio version of the book has released by Penguin Random House Audio on March 16, 2021.

Hutchinson is extremely close to her mother and they celebrate life every day, in every way, whether together or apart. Her mother respects her, supports her, and infuses in her strong motherly love, as she infuses in her children. She has been married to Arthur Hutchinson since 2004. They have three children and live in Los Angeles.

The Dr. Evelyn Fancher Award

Honorees included, Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medial College, who received the Dr. Evelyn Fancher Award. The award was presented by Adrienne Fancher on behalf of her mother, Dr. Evelyn Fancher who sat by her side.

Adrienne said, “It is an honor to present this award to a man who has taken the world by storm in being a calm, deliberate voice about COVID-19 and the vaccinations. He serves on several prestigious boards, including the prestigious White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, appointed by President Joe Biden. He was also elected to the Institute of Medicine (now the National Academy of Medicine), part of the National Academy of Sciences.

He speaks with authority, skill and knowledge. He probably has more patents, than many of us can even name, including a patent on HIV-Aids.

The award was accepted by Dr. Charae Farmer Dixon, Dean of the School of Dentistry at Meharry.

Inaugural Luminaire Awards

The Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes presented its inaugural Luminaire Awards. “These awards were established to honor individuals or organizations who have gone beyond the call of duty in a specific field or endeavor,” said Sondrea Tolbert, co-chair of the luncheon. Two awards were presented this year.

State Senator Thelma Harper

Senator Harper was highly-regarded and well-respected throughout the state and the nation. She retired in 2018 after having served 30 years as the longest-serving senator in the Tennessee State Senate. She represented the 19th Senate District valiantly, after having served as a Metropolitan Nashville Councilwoman.

She was brilliant, bold and beautiful…her spirit allowed her to support everyone, from high level executives to locals, and common people, and all needed her help and support. She was a long-time and loyal supporter of Les Gemmes.

Her sudden passing on Thursday, April 22, 2021 left us in shock. Yet we know her legacy will continue, like receiving this inaugural Luminaire Award today.

In her life celebrations, she had the distinction of lying in state at her church, Schrader Lane, Metropolitan Court House, and with her celebration of life program Tennessee State Univeristy. She also had the honor of making history even in death. She was the third person to lie in state at the Tennessee State Capitol, and also the first woman and first African American to have that distinction.

She paved a mighty trail for us all and sponsored legislation that ranged from the establishment of the downtown Music City Center to the Tennessee Women’s Economic Council, from the Titans stadium to the renaming of a street to Rosa Parks Blvd., funding community league sports to stopping a dump in Bordeaux, just to name a few of the numerous projects she sponsored, all coming to fruition.

The award was accepted by her daughter, Linda Harper.

Kwame Leo Lillard

Lillard was a pioner civil rights activist and former Metropolitan Nashville Councilman. He is widely-known by contemporaries as the founder of the African Street Festival in Nashville. The annual event focused on wares from various African and other cultural groups to provide a plethora of distinctive retail items. Entertainment was also provided by local performers.

Lillard’s foundation was developed in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, as a young college student at then Tennessee A&I, now Tennessee State University, he fought for the rights of Blacks. He was involved in so many movements however; for the well-known Freedom Rides and he was the coordinator at Home Base in Nashville. As Riders, like the late Congressman John Lewis, Rev. James Bevel and others were taking the dangerous rides, he was in Nashville, coordinating, getting them food and water and arranging to find them in Alabama, and Mississippi, where they had been kicked off the buses or taken directly to jail. The award was accepted by Evelyn Lillard, Kwame’s widow.

All of the recipients were most deserving. “It is always wonderful to recognize those whose work touches us all in,” said Dr. Jewell Winn, co-chair of the event.

This was the first virtual Literary Luncheon produced by the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes. There were attendees from throughout Nashville and 15 states and the US. Virgin Islands. Advance Financial is a major supporter of the Lighting the Path for Jewels program that provides funding for workshops, tours and college scholarships.