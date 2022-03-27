“Who gives a f**k about Christmas…!” — fascist Former First Lady Melania Trump, who ironically and idiotically insists you “Be Best” https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4_O9KUXlpsw



Melania Trump was useless as First Lady. It’s about time that so-called Slovenian (let’s see her birth certificate to prove she’s not really a Russian) go do something helpful for humanity for a change. Send red sparrow Melania Trump on a return trip back to Russia where she can serve as a peace offering (or should I say “piece” offering) to Putin.



By the way, as a personal aside to the prison-bound defeated former Republican president who is in love with a mass murderer in Moscow… Don’t drop the soap in the Club Fed prison shower room, Donald. (Unless you’re into that sort of thing, of course.)



And according to the U.S. and U.K. intelligence communities, Donald Trump is into a lot of dirty things, much of it arranged for and documented via video by KGB Count Dracula Vlad the Impaler Putin while traitor Trump was in Russia groveling for cash and cheating on his latest Slavic mail-order bride, the former First Lady Melania (or “Third Lady”, as Don the con’s 1st wife Ivana Trump hysterically put it).



The time has come to free Melania Trump so that the red sparrow First Lady/Third Lady can fly back to the Kremlin where she belongs! Sad, soulless little shirtless mini-Hitler Vladimir Putin looks like he’s in desperate need of a female friend these days, after that diminutive war criminal’s catastrophic blunder of historical proportions invading Ukraine.



And diabolical Donald is going to be way too busy involuntarily testifying under penalty of perjury in American courtrooms during the next several months to be able to sexually satisfy so sad Vlad. Send Melania instead. She’s a professional. She can “handle” it.

Sincerely,

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA