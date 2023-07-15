Dear Editor,

We lost a good man this week. When Roy Herron died Sunday from injuries suffered in a Jet Ski accident, part of West Tennessee died with him. The Dresden, Tennessee, lawyer touched many lives in many ways serving the public in many capacities through the years: Author, ordained minister, folk humorist, state senator, member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, and former chair of the state Democratic Party.

But it was Herron’s advocacy for the “least among us’’ for which he will best be remembered. That advocacy was critical to crusading journalists like me.

When I revealed in a series of stories for The Commercial Appeal in 2003 that predatory lenders were stealing homes from Habitat for Humanity families, Herron lent his voice and considerable influence to help stem the abuse. He acted again in 2007 following stories I wrote that told how automobile title loan lenders were gouging the poor with 264 percent annual interest rates. A bill he filed led to reform. “Too many injustices have been committed,’’ Herron told me then. Talking to him was always a joy. He addressed me as his “brother,’’ often had a funny tale to tell and always had a kind word. He remained supportive for years. Following his retirement from politics, Herron became a supporter of the Institute for Public Service Reporting. He provided advice and financial support to aid our mission of civic-minded journalism.