NASHVILLE, TN — The Links, Incorporated’s Hendersonville Area (TN) Chapter will kick off its new service initiative, “Linking Together for Wellness,” a series of webinars designed to address women’s health issues. The first webinar will be held Nov. 16, 7 p.m. and will feature Dr. Tiwalade Awosanya, division chief of endocrinology, diabetes, lipid and bone metabolism at Meharry Medical College and Nashville General Hospital.

The month of November is designated as National Diabetes Month. The observance brings attention to diabetes, a disease in which about 16 million Americans are affected. African Americans experience higher rates of at least three of diabetes’ most serious complications – blindness, amputation and kidney failure, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health.

Awosanya has a passion for education and clinical training. Her clinical practice emphasizes a patient-centered approach in treating diabetes, thyroid disorders, pituitary, and adrenal disease.

“Our new health initiative for women is going to spark relevant conversations around how we take care of ourselves as Black women,” said Attorney Leah Love, president of the Hendersonville Area (TN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. “We are proud to offer these free webinars and connect the community with medical and research professionals who can answer key questions and point to reliable resources around a number of health concerns.”

For Black women, diabetes has reached epidemic proportions. About 1 in 4 Black women over 55 years of age has diabetes, nearly twice the rate of white women, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health.

“We have to get serious about our health, not only for the sake of our families and others who may depend on us but, more importantly, for ourselves,” said Dr. Karen Davis, chair of the chapter’s Health and Human Services Facet. “We believe the experts we are bringing to these important conversations will provide invaluable information to those who want to better care for themselves and their loved ones.”

Research suggests that many African Americans carry a gene that predisposes them toward impaired glucose tolerance, one of the risk factors for diabetes. African American women also have a higher rate of obesity, another risk factor for diabetes.

To register for this webinar, please go to www.hendersonvillearealinks.org.