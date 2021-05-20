Local Businesses Showcase at Grocers Expo

By Ashley Benkarski

MURFREESBORO, TN — The Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association held its annual convention May 12-13 at Embassy Suites on 1200 Conference Center Boulevard.

The expo brings together local food businesses, suppliers, wholesalers and distributors to forge partnerships and provide opportunities to grow their operations through industry-focused education sessions.

Below are some local, Black-owned gems who exhibited their products at this year’s TGCSA convention and are well worth checking out. For more information on TGCSA or the annual convention visit tngrocer.org.

Smokin’ Joe’s

Chef Joe Bond has a personality to match the intensity of the products he offers through his business, Smokin’ Joe’s Foods.

Smokin’ Joe’s offers authentic Southern coastal accoutrements to go with any dish, including batters, tartar sauces and seasonings.

For example, his fish batter isn’t just great with seafood — you can use it for fried tomatoes and pickles — and the Lemon Pepper Seasoning pairs with any meat and is good in crab boils and soups.

Chef Joe’s Shuck’n Hot Seasoning is guaranteed to “turn customers’ world upside down” and the “mouth-watering, tongue-slapping” hushpuppy mix was given the top rating from Pick Tennessee, an organization that is part of the state’s Department of Agriculture.

Smokin’ Joe’s also offers something for those with a sweet tooth with caramel, chocolate and strawberry syrups, whipped cream and peanut butter, which interestingly goes well with hushpuppies, per Bond’s suggestion.

Business partner Hyman Albritton said that Bond wakes up with a new recipe near daily, while he focuses on the marketing aspect of the business, including logos and packaging.

The two have known each other since 2015 and have a dynamic energy about their partnership.

Smokin’ Joe’s does free in-store demonstrations of their products and Chef Joe Bond can be reached at (615)715-2983.

Happy Tea 4 U

Memphis-based Mike and Karen Minnis began their business, Happy Tea Company, as a natural alternative to pharmaceutical treatments for pain, sleep, skincare, illness and more.

The couple are able to provide their product tax-free, as they grow their own ingredients through their “24/7 Farmer’s Market” located in their home’s backyard at 2489 Carnes Avenue in Memphis, Tenn.

The Happy Tea Company offers a wide variety of herbal teas to aid in the treatment of physical and mental well-being, including anti-anxiety tea with coriander and

As with all of their products, the facial masks and pain and skin cream are made with natural ingredients.

You can visit their online store at happytea4u.com and Happy Tea Company also has a channel on YouTube. For information about Happy Tea Company or its products, email [email protected]

StickyTomato

Upon first glance at Jim Douglas’s products, you might find yourself slightly confused at the company name.

What do tomatoes have to do with chocolate, or agave oil?

The confusion is kind of the point here — Douglas is seeking to make the cannabis plant “as present in our daily lives as the humble but ever useful tomato.”

The Murfreesboro-based company offers CBD-infused salves, tinctures, gummies, chocolates and other products, all of which feature kosher ingredients.

Sticky Tomato’s hemp is grown locally by the Middle Tennessee Hemp Collective and products are FDA registered and vegan.

To view the wide range of products Sticky Tomato offers visit stickytomato.com.

Comfort Foods

Helen Okpokowuruk is the president of Comfort Foods, whose Royal Red Stew is a West African recipe made with all-natural ingredients

sourced locally. She and her husband Paul once published Africa News Weekly before the rise of the internet that caused the demise of local newspapers, including theirs.

Now Helen is once again sharing her heritage with the ready-to-eat, tomato-based savory sauce available in Original Mild, Spicy Hot, Curry Flavor and Extra-Extra Hot that can add a kick of flavor sure to satisfy any palate with its hot and hearty essence.

Royal Red Stew is gluten-free with no sugar added and can be used on most any dish.

For more information visit getcomfortfoods.com, where you can also find a broad range of recipes from Express Scrambled Eggs to Baked Tilapia and Fried Yam Sticks.