Lost & Found: A Story of Hope “Nashville’s Jefferson Street History” Premiers this month February15-28

Nashville, TN– Lost & Found: A Story Of Hope will be a unique presentation combining cinema and theater. This Black History Month production, which will be a stage play with film integration, will run from February 15-28, 2025. The play will come to life on stage at Manna From Heaven Dinner House located at 3510 West Hamilton Ave. in Nashville, TN. The show promises that guests will have a transformative experience that bridges the power of live performance and film with L. Warren Young playing the lead role.

L. Warren Young is a Tennessee native and graduate of Tennessee State University. Young attended Webber Douglas Academy of the dramatic arts in London, England. He is best known for roles in movies and dramatic works such as, The Color Purple, To Her With Love, The Wonder Years, Johnson, Greenleaf, Blindside, We are Marshall and In The Heat of the Night.

Playwright Aleesa Mann is a journalist and non-profit communications professional. She believes in storytelling and making an impact. With the writing of this story, Mann brings to light a story that transforms history into hope. The story highlights Jefferson Street right here in Nashville, TN which was greatly impacted when Congress approved the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 that reshaped America—but at what cost? Urban communities of color bore the brunt of this ambitious infrastructure project. Over a million people were displaced as their homes, businesses, and communities were lost to the expansion of the interstate highway system. “Lost and Found” dives deep into the impact and imagines a future where restoration and hope take root.

This unique production is directed by Brandon Hirsch, a graduate of Lipscomb University and founder of Elemental Actors Studio and a qigong instructor and speaker. His acting credits includes television series, Atlanta (FX) and Black Lightening (CW) and films, Drumline and Undercover Brother 2. Hirsch is also a seasoned actor known for his work with acclaimed directors such as Ron Howard and J. J. Abrams as he brings his experience from screen to the stage.

The Executive Producer of Lost & Found: A Story of Hope is Sam Kirk, founder and CEO of Youth About Business. Kirk is a long-time visionary committed to mentoring the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs. His commitment to systematic change through education, entrepreneurship and economic development is a cornerstone of this endeavor.

Adding depth and texture to this production, David Van Hooser brings his expertise as he captures the behind-the-scenes documentary and the film integration. Van Hooser is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker. He is a driven storyteller, writer, producer and director who has created commercials, industrial videos, marketing presentations, infomercials, social issue programs for teens, plus several Emmy-winning documentaries.

William Jenkins is the curator/producer of the project. Jenkins is a dedicated community advocate and long-time supporter of the arts. His knowledge of industry and creativity has crafted much of this multi-dimensional production.

“We invite the entire Nashville Community to join us for this important story told through the lens of the arts,” said producer Sam Kirk. “Join us opening night February 15th, for this production combining cinema and theater,” he added.

Shows will be held at Manna From Heaven Dinner House, 3510 West Hamilton Ave., Nashville, TN. Get your tickets by scanning the QR code or visiting Eventbrite. If you have a group of 10 or more, please contact Youth About Business at 615.299.8097 or 615.512.2830 for discounted ticket prices.